BRIEF-Atlanta Poland Q3 net profit down at 151,000 zlotys
* Q3 2016/2017 NET PROFIT 151,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 12 Berjaya Philippines Inc
* Refers to article entitled "Berjaya plans to list auto unit in PH" in manila standard on 9 december 2016
* Says while co is aware of the planned listing, board has not yet taken action on the possibility of selling its shares in BAP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE 241.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 219.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO