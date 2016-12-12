BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in Alphabet, Facebook, Zynga, Time Inc
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
Dec 12 Nuevolution AB (publ) :
* Almirall and Nuevolution enter into strategic collaboration to develop ROR*t inhibitors for treatment of dermatology diseases & Psoriatic Arthritis
* Parties to establish research collaboration for identification of additional ROR*t inhibitors, with exclusive option for Almirall to use within dermatological field and with optional use outside field of collaboration for Nuevolution
* Almirall will be responsible for funding of its further research as well as pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial activities
* Nuevolution will be responsible for funding of any of its own research
* Will receive upfront payment of 11.2 million euros ($11.86 million), is eligible to receive development and regulatory milestone payments of up to in total maximum of 172 million euros (about 1.7 billion Swedish crowns) provided successful development provided successful development
* Is also eligible to receive tiered commercial sales milestones of up to in total maximum of 270 million euros (about 2.6 billion Swedish crowns)
* Would further be entitled to receive tiered royalties on future net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 15 French glass bottle maker Verallia launched a third repricing of its €1.375bn debt to take advantage of strong liquidity and favourable conditions in Europe’s leveraged loan market, banking sources said.