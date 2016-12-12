BRIEF-Ifabric Q2 earnings per share c$0.017
* Q2 revenue rose 39 percent to c$4.255 million
Dec 12 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces requested withdrawal of registration statement due to adverse market conditions
* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - due to adverse market conditions, requested withdrawal of registration statement on Form S-1 that was filed on Dec 6, 2016
* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - registration statement not been declared effective by SEC, and no securities have been sold in connection with offering
May 15 Dutch food supplement maker DSM will tender its stake in U.S. drug ingredient maker Patheon to Thermo Fisher Scientific, DSM said on Monday.