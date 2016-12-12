BRIEF-Inwestycje Alternatywne Profit Q1 net loss rises to 1.3 million zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 13 Pental Ltd :
* ACCC has instituted proceedings against Pental Limited and Pental Products Pty Ltd in Federal Court today
* Proceedings relate to claims made by pental on packaging for its white king bathroom wipes
* Qtrly net profit 123.8 million baht versus 153.9 million baht