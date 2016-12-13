Dec 13 Husky Energy Inc

* Husky Energy - production at sunrise will continue to ramp up throughout 2017 with average annual production expected to be in range of 40,000 to 44,000 bbls/day

* Husky Energy to grow margins and invest in higher return production

* Capital expenditure program for 2017 will be in range of $2.6-2.7 billion

* 2017 capital spending is expected to be fully funded within cash flow from operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: