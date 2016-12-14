Dec 14 Ocular Therapeutix Inc

* Continued to prepare for resubmission to NDA for DEXTENZA that co previously filed in Sept 2015 -SEC filing

* NDA resubmission is expected early in Q1 of 2017 following completion of testing of these commercial batches

* Plan is to include manufacturing records from recently completed commercial batches of Dextenza in NDA resubmission -SEC filing