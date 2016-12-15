Dec 15 Galapagos NV :
* "FITZROY was the first double-blind, placebo-controlled study to use centrally read
endoscopies to ensure the selective recruitment of patients with active disease including
mucosal ulceration" - Dr Vermeire
* An increase in hemoglobin was also observed in FITZROY, without difference between
filgotinib and placebo. No clinically significant changes from baseline in neutrophils or liver
function tests were observed
* "Phase 3 trials with the compound are underway" - Dr Vermeire
* Filgotinib is an investigational drug and its efficacy and safety have not been
established
* Overall, in the FITZROY study at 20 weeks of treatment, filgotinib demonstrated a
favorable safety profile consistent with the previous darwin STUDIES in RA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)