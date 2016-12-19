UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Dec 19 Samart Corporation Pcl
* unit signed a consortium agreement with tata project limited under the name "tpl - teda consortium" in the proportion of 33.69:66.31
* consortium signed contract with electricity generating authority of thailand for supply and construction of a transmission line
* total value of the contract is 1.24 billion baht Source text (bit.ly/2gQNorl) Further company coverage:
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies