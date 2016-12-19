Dec 19 Enpro Industries Inc
* Restructuring of Coltec Industries remains on target to be
completed by year end
* GST and coltec obtain asbestos claimant votes required for
approval of their joint plan of reorganization
* Enpro Industries - hearing on objections to joint plan and
to determine whether bankruptcy court will confirm joint plan
will commence on may 15, 2017
* Enpro Industries Inc - deadline for filing of objections
to joint plan in oldco's anticipated chapter 11 proceeding is
expected to be march 24, 2017
* Enpro Industries - units get asbestos claimant votes
necessary for approval of consensual joint plan of
reorganization to resolve all asbestos claims
* Intends to file pre-packaged chapter 11 bankruptcy
petition at end of january 2017
* Enpro Industries Inc says anticipates that coltec's
bankruptcy case will be administered with gst's pending chapter
11 proceedings
* Timing of gst emergence from bankruptcy remains on target
