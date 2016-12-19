UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Greenlight Capital Re Ltd :
* Greenlight Capital RE Ltd says Barton Hedges will be stepping down as chief executive officer of company as of march 31, 2017
* Greenlight Capital Re Ltd - intends to undertake a succession process, including conducting a search process of internal and external candidates
* Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Announces executive leadership change
* Greenlight Capital Re - Leonard Goldberg, company's former chief executive officer and current member of board, will become interim Ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.