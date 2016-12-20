Dec 20 Gensight Biologics SA :

* Gensight biologics reports sustained visual acuity gain at 78 weeks in its phase I/II study with gs010 for the treatment of leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON)

* Sustained improvement of visual acuity in patients with vision loss for less than 2 years

* Confirmation of good safety and tolerability profile of GS010