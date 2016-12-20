BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 FastPartner AB :
* Divests properties, one in Göteborg and one in Åkersberga
* Purchase price for Kortedala 37:3 in Göteborg totals 25 million Swedish crowns ($2.7 million)
* Purchase price for Runö 7:176 in Åkersberga amounts to 11.5 million crowns
* To record capital gain of about 8.4 million crowns in Q4 from transactions
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering