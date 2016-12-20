BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
Dec 20 Transenterix Inc
* Transenterix announces common stock purchase agreement by institutional investor, Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC
* Transenterix Inc - Transenterix will have right, in its sole discretion, to sell to Lincoln Park up to $25.0 million in shares of company's common stock
* AT&T invests nearly $60 million over 3-year period to enhance local networks in Modesto area