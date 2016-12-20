Dec 20 Benitec Biopharma Ltd :

* Benitec Biopharma - "significant" progress on use of co's technology for development of a ddRNAi based therapeutic for treatment of hepatitis b virus

* Benitec Biopharma Ltd - anticipate meeting with a number of regulatory agencies in early 2017 for the ddRNAi treatment study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: