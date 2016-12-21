BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
Dec 21 John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd
* Has signed a sale and purchase agreement with respect to an indirect 6 percent minority shareholding in Intercity Express Programme Phase 1.
* Says total consideration for acquisition will be approximately 42.4 million pounds.
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results