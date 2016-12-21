BRIEF-Spectra7 reports qtrly revenue of $2.7 million
* Spectra7 announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Dec 21 ZetaDisplay AB :
* Signed framework agreement worth 8 million Swedish crowns ($860,502)
* Estimates value of 8 million crowns during coming four years
* First order amounting to sek 2 million will be installed December 2016 and Q1 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2969 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Spectra7 announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Voxx International Corporation reports its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end financial results