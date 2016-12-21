Dec 21 ZetaDisplay AB :

* Signed framework agreement worth 8 million Swedish crowns ($860,502)

* Estimates value of 8 million crowns during coming four years

* First order amounting to sek 2 million will be installed December 2016 and Q1 2017

