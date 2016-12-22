Dec 22 Global Invacom Group Limited :

* Pdf 1: Global Invacom Group Limited (Profit Guidance)

* Expects to report a net loss for financial year ending 31 December 2016

* Expected results due to group's consolidation of its manufacturing operations in People's Republic Of China

* Will incur one-off shutdown expenses of approximately US$3.0 million for closure and cessation of Radiance Electronics (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd

* Expected result primarily due to group's consolidation of its manufacturing operations in People's Republic Of China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: