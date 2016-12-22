BRIEF-Daeduck Electronics to buy stake in Daeduck GDS for 29.09 bln won
* Says it will buy 1.8 million shares of DAEDUCK GDS Co Ltd, a printed circuit board firm, for 29.09 billion won
Dec 22 Global Invacom Group Limited :
* Pdf 1: Global Invacom Group Limited (Profit Guidance)
* Expects to report a net loss for financial year ending 31 December 2016
* Expected results due to group's consolidation of its manufacturing operations in People's Republic Of China
* Will incur one-off shutdown expenses of approximately US$3.0 million for closure and cessation of Radiance Electronics (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd
* Expected result primarily due to group's consolidation of its manufacturing operations in People's Republic Of China
