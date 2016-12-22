Dec 22 Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd

* Intends to use net proceeds of proposed notes issue for refinancing its existing indebtedness

* proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed u.s. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes.

* expects Deutsche Bank, Huarong Financial, HSBC, Guotai Junan International, SC Lowy, subsidiary guarantors and co will enter into purchase agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: