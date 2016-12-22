BRIEF-Trimble acquires NM Group to expand its energy portfolio to provide visual and 3D asset management
* Trimble acquires nm group to expand its energy portfolio to provide visual and 3d asset management
Dec 22 Managepay Systems Bhd :
* Co has entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with Credit China Fintech Holdings Limited
* MOU is not expected to have any material effect on EPS, net assets per share of co for fy ending 31 december 2016
* MOU in relation to the proposed partnership, with a focus on online P2P financing, mobile POS and E-money businesses.
* The initial phase of co-operation will focus on offering products and services in malaysia Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2ij9bZY] Further company coverage:
* UNITED SA RAISES STAKE IN CO TO 11.18 PERCENT FROM 0.17 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)