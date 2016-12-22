Dec 22 China Yuchai International Ltd

* Delivered a total of 303 hybrid engines to inner-mongolia Tian'an public transportation group and Lanzhou mass transit company

* GYMCL delivered 15 natural gas-electric hybrid engines to Inner-Mongolia Tian'an Public Transportation Group in ERDOS and Xilinhot

* China Yuchai wins two major contracts in Chinese bus market