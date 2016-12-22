BRIEF-India's PVP Ventures March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 265.8 million rupees versus 53.2 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 Media General Inc :
* Media General Inc - unit has extended its change of control offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2022
* Change of control offer, has been extended to 11:59 p.m. New York City time on December 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/KARLSRUHE, May 30 A German academic is seeking an urgent court injunction to exempt the Bundesbank from buying billions of euros worth of bonds under the European Central Bank's stimulus programme, arguing the risks for taxpayers have become "unbearable".