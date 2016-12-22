Dec 22 Amadeus IT Group SA :

* Says modifies its offer for i:FAO, increases offered price to 30.0 euros ($31.4) per share

* Says extends offer period until Jan. 4, 2017

* Says 12.7 percent of i:FAO shareholders have agreed to accept the offer under new conditions

