REFILE-UPDATE 1-Indian economy rides on consumer spending revival ahead of GST launch
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending
Dec 22 Amadeus IT Group SA :
* Says modifies its offer for i:FAO, increases offered price to 30.0 euros ($31.4) per share
* Says extends offer period until Jan. 4, 2017
* Says 12.7 percent of i:FAO shareholders have agreed to accept the offer under new conditions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9568 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending
BRAZZAVILLE, May 29 Congo Republic inaugurated a $109 million hydroelectric dam constructed by China Gezhouba Group Co Ltd on Monday, in a boost to the oil-producing country's agriculture and forestry sectors, the government said.