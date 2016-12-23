BRIEF-RAI post-acquisition leadership team announced
* Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign
Dec 23 Legend Strategy International Holdings Group Co Ltd :
* Action against company as a defendant has ceased
* court ordered plaintiff's claim against co in action be dismissed with no order as to costs between plaintiff and co
* Refers to announcement in relation to claims against company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, May 30 The head of one of Argentina's largest farm groups will ask Congress to investigate five acquisitions made by Brazilian meatpacker JBS over more than a decade due to suspicion of overpricing, he told Reuters on Tuesday.