Dec 27 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc - CRL indicated that
armstrong should make further changes to label and packaging for
Primatene Mist
* Amphastar Pharma - intend to continue to work with fda to
address their concerns in CRL by middle of 2017 and bring
Primatene Mist back to OTC market
* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals receives complete response
letter for Primatene Mist
* Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc - Amphastar is evaluating
content of letter and plans further discussions with FDA
* Amphastar Pharma - CRL indicated that armstrong should
conduct another human factor validation study
