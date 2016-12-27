Dec 27 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* On Dec 26, 2016, co ceased discussions with noteholders on possible consensual restructuring of co's capital structure

* Co continues to analyze various strategic alternatives to proactively address its liquidity and capital structure - SEC filing

* Estimates to have cash balance in low $30 million range,additional $12 million of liquidity available in credit facility at Dec 31