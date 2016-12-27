BRIEF-Rockbridge Resources signs amalgamation agreement with 1100556 B.C. Ltd
* While completing application, BC to secure for Co's unit interest in acreage in BC
Dec 27 Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc :
* On Dec 26, 2016, co ceased discussions with noteholders on possible consensual restructuring of co's capital structure
* Co continues to analyze various strategic alternatives to proactively address its liquidity and capital structure - SEC filing
* Estimates to have cash balance in low $30 million range,additional $12 million of liquidity available in credit facility at Dec 31 Source text - (bit.ly/2htBqZO) Further company coverage:
* While completing application, BC to secure for Co's unit interest in acreage in BC
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing