BRIEF-RPMGlobal holdings enters advisory services contract with Barapakuria Coal Mining Company
Dec 29 Roman Road Capital Partners Llc :
* Roman Road Capital Partners Llc says sold upto $10.1 million in equity financing - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2hwOoV5
CARACAS/NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters/IFR) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's statement that it never transacted directly with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro when it bought $2.8 billion of bonds for pennies on the dollar was dismissed by the country's opposition on Tuesday as an effort to "put lipstick on this pig."