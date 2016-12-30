Dec 30 Jounce Therapeutics Inc:

* files for an IPO of upto $75 million - SEC Filing

* Says applied to list common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "JNCE."

* J.P. Morgan, Cowen And Company, Wells Fargo Securities, Baird are underwriters to the IPO

* IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee Source text - bit.ly/2ifBfk8