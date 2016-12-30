BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Corp board authorizes $10 mln stock repurchase program
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
Dec 30 Jounce Therapeutics Inc:
* files for an IPO of upto $75 million - SEC Filing
* Says applied to list common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "JNCE."
* J.P. Morgan, Cowen And Company, Wells Fargo Securities, Baird are underwriters to the IPO
* IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee Source text - bit.ly/2ifBfk8
* Marlin Business Services Corp board of directors authorizes $10 million stock repurchase program
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.