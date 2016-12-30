BRIEF-Canadian pork processor Olymel says shipped tainted pork to China
May 30 Olymel and CFIA spokespersons said on Tuesday:
Dec 30 Valeura Energy Inc
* Valeura energy inc- closing of the transaction is expected early in q2 of 2017 and will provide an additional us$3 million in funds to valeura
* Valeura energy-outlook for annual average net sales in 2016 remains about 800 barrels of oil equivalent/day for tbng jv and banarli shallow program
* Valeura announces turkish government approval of transformational transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Olymel and CFIA spokespersons said on Tuesday:
* Kadant to acquire NII FPG company’s forest products business