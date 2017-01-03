BRIEF-Xactly to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for about $564 mln
* Xactly enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by vista equity partners
Jan 3 Comtec Solar Systems Group Ltd
* Company, Comtec Malaysia And Longi entered into asset transfer agreement
* Longi agreed to purchase target assets of comtec malaysia at total consideration of rmb200 million.
* "For illustrative purposes, there is an estimated loss of approximately rmb300 million arising out of proposed disposal"
* STOFA AND TELESTE TO AGREE ON DELIVERY OF NETWORK PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR STOFA’S DOCSIS 3.1 NETWORK UPGRADE