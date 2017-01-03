BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 Anavex Life Sciences Corp :
* Anavex Life Sciences obtains permanent dismissal of all claims in securities lawsuit
* Anavex Life Sciences Corp says in addition, judge refused to allow plaintiff to amend their complaint
* Anavex Life Sciences Corp says dismissal with prejudice in its entirety of Cortina V. Anavex Life Sciences corp. et. al. Lawsuit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc