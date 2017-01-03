Jan 3 Myokardia Inc :

* Myokardia Inc - Sanofi has notified company that it has elected to continue global cardiomyopathy research collaboration formed in August 2014

* Myokardia Inc - Myokardia is now eligible for a $45 million milestone payment payable by January 31, 2017.

* Myokardia Inc - intends to initiate a phase 1 study of MYK-491 in healthy volunteers in first half of 2017.