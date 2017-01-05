US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as investors digest data
* CardConnect jumps - First Data to buy company for $750 mln Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 5 Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc and Achieve Life Science, Inc announce definitive merger agreement
* Oncogenex - upon completion of proposed merger, achieve's equity holders are expected to own 75 pct of combined company's outstanding shares
* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc - combined company's executive management team will be led by Rick Stewart, chairman of Achieve
* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals - expected to distribute to its stockholders contingent value rights (CVRS) for 80 pct of any net proceeds of certain payments
* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc - board of directors of combined company is expected to consist of seven members
* Following completion of merger, Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc ill be renamed Achieve Life Sciences Inc
* Oncogenex - after completion, current stockholders of oncogenex are expected to own remaining 25 pct of combined company's outstanding shares
* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc - "efforts will continue to establish a strategic partnership to further development of apatorsen"
* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc - transaction has been approved unanimously by boards of directors of both companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dryships inc. Receives firm commitment of $150 million senior secured credit facility from ABN Amro bank n.v. ("ABN Amro") and export-import bank of korea ("kexim")