US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Jan 6 Suzlon Energy Ltd
* Says co gets 105 mw maiden order from Axis Energy Group
* Says projects scheduled for completion by june 2017
* Says project consists of 50 units of s111 90m tubular tower with rated capacity of 2.1 mw
* Co has entered into exclusive supply and installation agreement
* Says responsible for operation and maintanence services for initial period of 10 years
* Project has potential to provide power to over 50,000 households and reduce 0.22 million tonnes of co2 emissions per annum Source text: (bit.ly/2iWWeWU) Further company coverage:
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade