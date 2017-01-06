Jan 6 Suzlon Energy Ltd

* Says co gets 105 mw maiden order from Axis Energy Group

* Says projects scheduled for completion by june 2017

* Says project consists of 50 units of s111 90m tubular tower with rated capacity of 2.1 mw

* Co has entered into exclusive supply and installation agreement

* Says responsible for operation and maintanence services for initial period of 10 years

* Project has potential to provide power to over 50,000 households and reduce 0.22 million tonnes of co2 emissions per annum