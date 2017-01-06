US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Jan 6 Religare Enterprises Ltd
* Religare Enterprises - RGAM Investment Advisers entered into definitive agreements for the divestment of its stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cerestra Advisors Limited
* Religare enterprises ltd says transaction expected to be closed by feb 28, 2017 Source text - (bit.ly/2hXdiKI) Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade