Jan 6 International Personal Finance Plc
:
* Ipf to appeal decision of Polish tax chamber
* Appeal a decision received from Polish tax chamber (upper
tier of Polish tax authority) on 5 January 2017 with respect to
its 2008 financial year
* Decision involves transfer pricing challenge relating to
an intra-group arrangement with a UK entity, challenge to timing
of taxation of home collection fee revenues
* We strongly disagree with interpretation of tax authority
having received legal opinions from leading advisors as to
strength of our case
* Intend to initiate a process with UK tax authority aimed
at ensuring that intra-group transaction is not subject to
double taxation
* Expect to receive same decision shortly from Polish tax
chamber in respect of 2009 financial year
