Jan 6 Bank Of Nova Scotia

* Scotiabank announces plan to buy back shares through private agreement

* Bank of Nova Scotia - It intends to purchase for cancellation up to 3 million of its common shares

* Bank of Nova Scotia - Purchase will form part of Scotiabank's NCIB, provides authorization for purchase of up to 12 million shares beginning on June 2, 2016 and ending on June 1, 2017