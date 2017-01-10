Jan 11 Glu Mobile Inc
* Glu Mobile -elimination of approximately 107 positions
* Committed to a restructuring plan consisting of
discontinuation of all operations at Glu's Bellevue, Washington
studio
* Glu Mobile - expects to incur pre-tax charges of about
$3.2 million to $3.5 million related to restructuring plan if
contingent portion of plan is not triggered
* Glu Mobile Inc- glu expects to recognize substantially all
of restructuring-related costs during q1 of 2017
* Glu Mobile-expects overall headcount,research development
expenses will be at about same level at end of 2017 as was
before implementation of restructuring plan
* Glu Mobile - will immediately begin transitioning game
development, live operations for racing rivals title from co's
california studio to carbonated inc
* Glu Mobile - intends to add headcount in existing San
Francisco Bay Area And Hyderabad, India locations to support its
titles and develop additional titles
* Glu Mobile - expects to incur pre-tax charges related to
restructuring plan about $4.9 million to $5.4 million if
contingent portion of plan is triggered
* Glu Mobile says it has agreed to provide carbonated with
development funding and a percentage of profits generated by
racing rivals title to extent that carbonated is able to
increase net revenues from the title
* Glu Mobile - restructuring plan consists potential
elimination of about additional 33 positions, discontinuation of
remaining operations at long beach studio
* Glu Mobile - development funding is fully recoupable by
glu, along with user acquisition, hosting and certain costs,
before glu is obligated to make any profit sharing payments to
carbonated
* Glu Mobile-if contingent portion of plan is triggered,
expects to recognize restructuring-related costs attributable to
contingent portion in q2 2017
