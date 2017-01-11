GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on uncertain outlook; bonds, yen gain
Oil market flounders on oversupply worries despite OPEC deal
Jan 11 EDF Energies Nouvelles :
* EDF Energies Nouvelles announces commissioning of four wind farms in the United States with installed capacity totalling over 708 MW
* In North America, the group has also accelerated its solar energy expansion drive in 2016 with notably a new 150 MWac project in the United States
* Company says new initiatives will contribute to EDF Group's CAP 2030 strategy which aims at doubling its renewable energy capacity by 2030 Further company coverage:
May 30 Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island power plant will close in 2019, 40 years after the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history, as low natural gas prices make the costs of atomic energy uncompetitive, its owner said on Tuesday.