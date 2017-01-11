US STOCKS-Wall St opens slightly lower as investors digest data
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)
Jan 11 Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
* Says to consider issue of unsecured non-convertible debentures upto an amount not exceeding INR 5 billion Source text: [Says to consider issue of unsecured non-convertible debentures upto an amount not exceeding INR 5 billion] Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)
* March quarter profit 54.4 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago