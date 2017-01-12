BRIEF-Chengzhi unit receives subsidy
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Jan 12 Grifols SA :
* Invests in US-based Access Biologicals via acquisition of 49 percent of its voting rights for $51 million
* Negotiated purchase option for remaining 51 percent in 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.