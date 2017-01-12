BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 Monsanto Co :
* Monsanto and NRgene announce global licensing agreement for big data genomic analysis technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board