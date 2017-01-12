BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 West Kirkland Mining Inc :
* West Kirkland Mining - given notice to Eastfield Resources Of West Kirkland's election to purchase 7 patented mining claims comprising about 140 acres
* West Kirkland Mining Inc - closing and registration of title are expected to be completed by end of January Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board