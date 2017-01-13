BRIEF-Bains de Mer Monaco FY revenue falls to 458.8 million euros
May 30 SOCIETE ANONYME DES BAINS DE MER ET DU CERCLE DES ETRANGERS A MONACO SA:
Jan 13 Adolfo Dominguez SA :
* Reports 9-month net sales of 73.1 million euros ($77.8 million) versus 72.1 million euros year ago
* 9-month net loss 12.3 million euros versus loss 16.9 million euros year ago
* 9-month EBITDA loss 8.8 million euros versus loss 11.7 million euros year ago
* 9-month comparable store sales up 3.6 percent year-on-year
SAO PAULO, May 30 A negotiation aimed at a leniency agreement between J&F Investimentos SA and federal prosecutors has reached an impasse, which led the law firm representing the company to exit the case, according to a J&F statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.