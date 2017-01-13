Jan 13 Coal India Ltd :

* Says revision of coal prices of coking coal by BCCL

* Says board of unit Bharat Coking Coal have approved revision of coking coal prices of about 20 percent increase over current price

* Due to revision co will earn about additional revenue of 7.02 billion rupees for balance period of FY

* Says increase in price has been done by subsuming washery recovery charge which was being charged separately

* Due to revision co will earn additional revenue of about 29.86 billion rupees for FY 2017-18 Source text: bit.ly/2irF2dQ Further company coverage: