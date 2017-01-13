BRIEF-Bayer says receives FDA approval of myBETAapp and BETACONNECT navigator
Jan 13 Toyota Motor Corp
* Toyota Motor says confirms toyota executives met with Vice President-Elect Pence on January 10
* Toyota Motor Corp says "we would like to emphasize that Toyota did not discuss our operations in mexico with Vice President- Elect Pence" Source text - toyota.us/2jNmWET Further company coverage:
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.