Jan 18 Pfizer Ltd

* Pfizer Ltd says entered into delegation of authority with Astrazeneca Pharma India

* Pfizer Ltd says Meronem IV injection, currently marketed in India by Astrazeneca, is expected to be transitioned to co

* Pfizer Ltd - co granted authority for pricing and reimbursement talks, promotional, marketing, tendering and bidding for injectable antibiotic products Source text - (bit.ly/2j8FtYy) Further company coverage: