BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Pfizer Ltd
* Pfizer Ltd says entered into delegation of authority with Astrazeneca Pharma India
* Pfizer Ltd says Meronem IV injection, currently marketed in India by Astrazeneca, is expected to be transitioned to co
* Pfizer Ltd - co granted authority for pricing and reimbursement talks, promotional, marketing, tendering and bidding for injectable antibiotic products Source text - (bit.ly/2j8FtYy) Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago