Jan 19 Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 4.3 million rupees versus profit 2.5 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter net sales 1.12 billion rupees versus 738.8 million rupees year ago

* Says approved re-appointment of Babulal Agarwal as MD

* Says signed MoU with Maharashtra Industrial Development Corp for purchase of land in Gadchiroli district

* Says approved increase in cash credit limit from 150 million rupees to 300 million rupees