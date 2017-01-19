Jan 19 Heron Therapeutics Inc :

* Files pricing term sheet related to its common stock offering - sec filing

* Offering of 12.3 million shares of common stock priced at $12.20 per share

* Heron therapeutics - tang capital partners has agreed to purchase about 2.5 million shares of the common stock in the offering at public offering price