Jan 19 New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman

* NY Attorney General Schneiderman announces national settlement with anthem to discontinue pre-authorization for opioid addiction treatment drugs

* Agreement includes empire bluecross blueshield,resolves investigation of prior authorization practices,network adequacy for mat treatment

* Empire Bluecross Blueshield will also launch initiative in new york to expand access to opioid addiction treatment drugs Source (on.ny.gov/2iGCla2) Further company coverage: