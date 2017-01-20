BRIEF-Stillfront acquires eRepublik Labs
* REG-STILLFRONT GROUP AB: STILLFRONT ACQUIRES EREPUBLIK LABS
Jan 20 RTX A/S :
* Share repurchase program as of Nov. 30, 2016 has now been concluded
* Rtx owns total of 653,499 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.93 percent of share capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REG-STILLFRONT GROUP AB: STILLFRONT ACQUIRES EREPUBLIK LABS
* "Exploring various investment options in order to respond to NAND flash memory market, including but not limited to investment in Xi'an"